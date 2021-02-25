McAllen Will Not Issue Temporary IDs To Migrants Seeking To Board Flights

(McAllen, TX) — The city of McAllen will not be issuing temporary identification to migrants seeking to fly to other cities from McAllen International Airport. The city manager said yesterday that McAllen officials had briefly considered doing so after being told that asylum seekers and migrants released in the city were being prevented from boarding planes without ID. The city manager says the Border Patrol has committed to having enough agents at the airport to process migrants seeking to fly. The migrants may experience some delays but will still be able to board without having ID.