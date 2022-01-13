McAllen Woman Charged In Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

A McAllen woman has been charged in connection with a 2-vehicle crash that killed another McAllen woman last week.

29-year-old Claudia Ann Carrizales is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in the January 6th wreck that killed 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Lopez. Two other people in Lopez’s vehicle were hurt. Carrizales was seriously injured in the crash and spent five days in the hospital before being charged and booked into jail.

McAllen police say Carrizales smashed into Lopez’s car as she was speeding away from another crash she was involved in just moments before.