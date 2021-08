A McAllen woman is – almost – $1 million richer thanks to the Texas Lottery. Sierra Flores had bought a Weekly Grand scratch-off ticket and won the top prize – $1,000 a week for the next 20 years.

However, Flores chose the cash value option, giving her a lump sum payment of $909,921.72. Flores had purchased the winning ticket at BNA Quick Stop in San Benito. It was one of four top prize tickets that can be won in the Weekly Grand game.