LOCALTRENDING

McAllen Woman Gets Probation In Theft Case Involving Ex-Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Officer

jsalinasBy 194 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a five-year-old charge of theft related to a credit card abuse scheme that also nabbed a former high-ranking Hidalgo County sheriff’s officer.

According to the McAllen Monitor, 36-year-old Kathy Judy Morales had been arrested for making unauthorized purchases with a trucking company’s credit card. The investigation by Pharr police also led to the 2019 arrest of Jose Padilla who five years before was a key player in a scandal that ended with then-Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino going to prison.

Prosecutors say Padilla, then a deputy sheriff’s commander, took money from a Weslaco-based drug trafficker in return for protecting his operation. Padilla had also delivered some of the drug cash to Trevino during his 2012 re-election campaign. Along with Trevino, Padilla also served federal prison time. His case involving the five-year-old theft and credit card abuse charges is still pending.

Man Killed In Tuskegee University Shooting In Alabama Is Identified. 16 Others Were Hurt

Previous article

Construction Set To Start On DHR Hospital To Address High-Demand Mental Health Needs

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL