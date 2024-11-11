McAllen Woman Gets Probation In Theft Case Involving Ex-Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Officer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a five-year-old charge of theft related to a credit card abuse scheme that also nabbed a former high-ranking Hidalgo County sheriff’s officer.

According to the McAllen Monitor, 36-year-old Kathy Judy Morales had been arrested for making unauthorized purchases with a trucking company’s credit card. The investigation by Pharr police also led to the 2019 arrest of Jose Padilla who five years before was a key player in a scandal that ended with then-Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino going to prison.

Prosecutors say Padilla, then a deputy sheriff’s commander, took money from a Weslaco-based drug trafficker in return for protecting his operation. Padilla had also delivered some of the drug cash to Trevino during his 2012 re-election campaign. Along with Trevino, Padilla also served federal prison time. His case involving the five-year-old theft and credit card abuse charges is still pending.