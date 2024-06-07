LOCALTRENDING

McAllen Woman Sentenced To Prison In Connection With Homeowner’s Shooting Death

jsalinasBy 441 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The last of the three adult suspects charged in the killing of a McAllen man 2-1/2 years ago has been sentenced to prison. 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales was given an 8-year sentence for her guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales and three others, including a juvenile, had originally been charged with murder in the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez. Benitez was shot outside his home after confronting the suspects who’d been burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood north of South Texas College.

The shooter, 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias, was hit with a 45-year prison term last month. Another accomplice, 19-year-old Amador Sandoval the Fourth, was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years probation after also pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge.

Judge Rather Than Jury Will Render Verdict In Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Previous article

1 In Custody In McAllen Homicide Investigation

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL