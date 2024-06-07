McAllen Woman Sentenced To Prison In Connection With Homeowner’s Shooting Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The last of the three adult suspects charged in the killing of a McAllen man 2-1/2 years ago has been sentenced to prison. 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales was given an 8-year sentence for her guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales and three others, including a juvenile, had originally been charged with murder in the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez. Benitez was shot outside his home after confronting the suspects who’d been burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood north of South Texas College.

The shooter, 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias, was hit with a 45-year prison term last month. Another accomplice, 19-year-old Amador Sandoval the Fourth, was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years probation after also pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge.