Two McAllen women have been arraigned on the animal cruelty charges they were arrested for over the weekend.

55-year-old Cindy Wells and 54-year-old Leticia Sanders were charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty Monday. They were arrested Saturday when 93 dogs and one cat in various stages of neglect and distress were found in their home in far north McAllen.

Wells and Sanders were booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on bonds of $188,000 each.