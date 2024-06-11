McAllen’s City Manager Set To Retire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Longtime McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez has announced that he’s intending to retire. Rodriguez confirmed his plans in an interview with the McAllen Monitor.

Rodriguez says he hasn’t set a date yet, but that a formal retirement announcement will likely come after September, after the city commission approves the 2025 budget.

The 60-year-old Rodriguez tells the Monitor he just feels it’s the right time and that he wants to leave with the city in good financial shape. Rodriguez has been McAllen’s city manager for the past 10 years.