LOCAL

McAllen’s City Manager Set To Retire

jsalinasBy 185 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Longtime McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez has announced that he’s intending to retire. Rodriguez confirmed his plans in an interview with the McAllen Monitor.

Rodriguez says he hasn’t set a date yet, but that a formal retirement announcement will likely come after September, after the city commission approves the 2025 budget.

The 60-year-old Rodriguez tells the Monitor he just feels it’s the right time and that he wants to leave with the city in good financial shape. Rodriguez has been McAllen’s city manager for the past 10 years.

Mexico’s Tactic To Cut Immigration To The US: Wear Out Migrants

Previous article

Gunman Wounds 3 In Atlanta Food Court Before Being Shot By Officer, Police Say

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL