McAllen’s Mayor Touts Growth, Revenue During State Of The City Speech

The mayor of McAllen is proud of what his city has accomplished over the last year. Mayor Javier Villalobos praised the city’s growth and revenue during his State of the City address Wednesday at the McAllen Convention Center.

He noted that the city achieved record sales tax revenue last year while lowering the property tax rate and raising employee pay. He also mentioned an increase in construction in the city, with more than 16-hundred residential and nearly 800 commercial permits approved last year.