McCarthy: 99.9% Of House GOP Don’t Want Shutdown

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he believes 99-point-nine percent of House Republicans want to work towards a deal that avoids a government shutdown.

Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill Saturday, McCarthy blamed a small group of conservative Republicans for the current standoff. McCarthy noted that a deal on the debt ceiling earlier this year didn’t come about until “crunch time” and expects something similar to happen this time around.

Congress has until September 30th to approve a funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown.

