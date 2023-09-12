McCarthy Announced Biden Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says there will be an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

While speaking to reporters, McCarthy said months of Republican-led investigations have uncovered “serious and credible” allegations Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while serving as vice president. He said allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption warrant further investigation by the House and an impeachment inquiry is the logical next step.

The move will give House committees more authority to seek bank records and other documents. The president has denied the accusations and there’s been no evidence directly linking Biden to his son’s business affairs.