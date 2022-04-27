McCarthy Defends 1/6 Audio, House GOP Backs ‘next speaker’

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, April 6, 2022. McCarthy is downplaying secretly recorded remarks he made about Donald Trump shortly after last year's attack on the Capitol. He also says he never told the then-president that he should resign — something that has not been reported. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, April 6, 2022. McCarthy is downplaying secretly recorded remarks he made about Donald Trump shortly after last year's attack on the Capitol. He also says he never told the then-president that he should resign — something that has not been reported. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has told colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege, which have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it.

They say McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said they felt singled out by McCarthy’s reported criticism.