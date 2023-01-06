McCarthy Elected House Speaker In Vote 15 After Chaotic Week

( AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.
After four days of grueling ballots, McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to supporters, leaving him just a few shy of seizing the gavel for the new Congress. The last few Republican holdouts voted present, dropping the tally McCarthy needed to win.