McCarthy Failing Anew In Bid For Speaker, GOP In Disarray

(AP) — House Republicans have opened the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from the political chaos over electing a new speaker. President Joe Biden says “the rest of the world is looking” at the chaotic scenes on the House floor as Republicans try again Wednesday to elect a speaker.

Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, urging House Republicans to vote for him.

McCarthy said as he arrived that he won’t drop his bid for speaker, despite failing on multiple ballots on Tuesday, opposed by the chamber’s most conservative members. Republican detractors nominated Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black American, as an alternative to McCarthy for speaker.