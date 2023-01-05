McCarthy Fails And Fails Again: GOP Stalemate On New Speaker

(AP) — The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker is continuing for an excruciating third day of voting with no end in sight. Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans, but he failed again on Thursday.

The standoff is between McCarthy and 20 conservative colleagues who are withholding the support the California Republican needs. So far, eight roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker.

The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. McCarthy’s conservative detractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.