McCarthy Gives Carlson Access To 1/6 Footage

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of hours surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack are being made available to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by McCarthy that is raising new questions about the House Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)