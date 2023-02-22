By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It’s a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it’s raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings.
McCarthy Gives Carlson Access To 1/6 Footage
