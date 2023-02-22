NATIONAL

McCarthy Gives Carlson Access To 1/6 Footage

Fred Cruz
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of hours surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack are being made available to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by McCarthy that is raising new questions about the House Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It’s a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it’s raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings.

