House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the House could vote on a debt ceiling bill as soon as next week.

The Republican told reporters he sees a path toward a deal as negotiators from his staff and from the White House continue to hold meetings. He added that talks are in a much better place.

This comes as Congress needs to raise the limit to avoid a potential default as soon as June 1st. Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for their votes to increase the nation’s borrowing limit.