McCarthy Leaving Dallas Cowboys, Search For New Head Coach Is On

File photo: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new head coach. Mike McCarthy’s deal with the team officially ends today.

Team owner Jerry Jones announced on Monday that the search for the next head coach is on.

Some of the people possibly being considered as McCarthy’s replacement include Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who’s a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and coordinator.