McCarthy Makes Case For House Speaker, But Right Flank Balks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is hoping to be the next speaker of the House, arrives to meet behind closed doors as Republicans hold their leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post, including McCarthy, will make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — With Republicans just one win away from gaining control of the House, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is maneuvering to lock up support to become the next House speaker. The California Republican is trying to push past the objections of his right flank. House Republicans met behind closed doors Monday to hear the pitch from McCarthy ahead of Tuesday’s private leadership elections. GOP leaders face a backlash over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, which some blame on Donald Trump. The former president is poised to announce his 2024 bid for the White House on Tuesday. Trump backs McCarthy, but the conservative House Freedom Caucus wants to delay voting.