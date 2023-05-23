McCarthy: Not Close On Debt Ceiling Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’s nowhere near a deal with the White House on the nation’s debt ceiling. He told reporters today, however, it’s still possible a deal could come before June 1st.

The Treasury Secretary estimates the U.S. could default on its debt some time in early June. McCarthy said the government has spent too much money and Democrats are pushing to spend more than what was spent last year, adding he won’t allow that to happen. Republicans want to tie spending cuts to any hike in the debt ceiling.