McCarthy Says ‘Good Progress’ Made In Shutdown Talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says “good progress” is being made in talks to avoid a government shutdown. Speaking on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said that Republicans wanted to “change Washington” when they took the majority, and that he’s never seen anyone “win a shutdown.”

McCarthy faces challenges in passing a stopgap funding bill, as it appears he lacks the votes to keep the government open beyond September 30th.

Some conservatives are threatening to strip him of the speakership, even as he attempted to gain support by launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.