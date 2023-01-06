McCarthy Sees New Progress But No Deal Yet In Speaker Fight

(AP) — The outlines of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge. The House is returning Friday to try again to end the stalemate over choosing a speaker after days of voting with no conclusion.

McCarthy told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol, “We’re going to make progress. We’re going to shock you.” But there was no deal yet with conservative holdouts.

The new effort is taking place against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern.