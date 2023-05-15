McCarthy: Sides Are Still Far Apart On Debt Ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans and Democrats are “still far apart” on debt ceiling negotiations. McCarthy told NBC News he believes lawmakers need to have a deal to raise the debt limit by this weekend to be able to pass it through Congress. He accused President Biden of not taking negotiations seriously.

McCarthy and Congressional leaders are expected to meet with Biden at the White House Tuesday. The Treasury Department has warned a federal government default could happen as soon as June 1st if Congress doesn’t raise the borrowing limit.