McCarthy Talks Plans If Republicans Take Control Of House

The man who may become Speaker of the House says border security will be a big issue if Republicans win the election tomorrow.

Speaking to CNN, California’s Kevin McCarthy said a bill to address what’s happening at the border will be something the GOP introduces next year. He added investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American withdrawal from Afghanistan will be probed.

McCarthy is currently the House Minority Leader and had a previous run for Speaker derailed by some House conservatives. However, he believes he’ll have the votes to win this time.