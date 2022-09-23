McCarthy Unveils House GOP’s Midterm Agenda In Pennsylvania

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., right, listens as House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at DMI Companies in Monongahela, Pa., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. McCarthy joined with other House Republicans to unveil their "Commitment to America" agenda. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is rolling out his party’s Trump-like midterm election agenda. The GOP leader appeared Friday in Pennsylvania to challenge President Joe Biden and the Democrats in power. But House Republicans have a spotty record of delivering and governing in Congress.

McCarthy is in line to seize the speaker’s gavel if Republicans win control of the House in November and is trying to replicate the strategy Newt Gingrich used in 1994.

The “Commitment to America” includes broad ideas for the economy, border security and social issues. But McCarthy faces challenges ahead — notably unifying the GOP’s different factions. Democrats say the “true details” of the Republican agenda are “frightening.”