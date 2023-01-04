McCarthy Vows To Stay In Speaker’s Race, With Trump Backing

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens as the second round of votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says there’s no scenario in which he’ll drop his bid to become House speaker despite failing to win multiple rounds of voting Tuesday. The historic defeat brought the first day of the new Congress to an abrupt, messy end. McCarthy promised to fight to the finish — encouraged, he said, by a phone call from Donald Trump. But the path ahead is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. After a series of late-night closed-door meetings, McCarthy said: “Today, is that the day I wanted to have? No.” Asked if he would drop out, McCarthy said, “It’s not going to happen.”