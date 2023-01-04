McCarthy’s Bid For Speaker To Continue, Trump Urges Support

(AP) — President Joe Biden says “the rest of the world is looking” at the chaotic scenes on the House floor as Republicans try again Wednesday to elect a speaker.

Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell “it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long.” House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t drop his bid for speaker, despite failing on multiple ballots on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump is urging House Republicans to vote for McCarthy. But the path is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members.