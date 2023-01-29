McCaul Sides With Air Force General On Prediction Of War With China

“I hope he’s wrong[but I think he’s right.” That’s what Texas Representative Michael McCaul had to say about the prediction from Air Force General Mike Minihan that the U.S. would be at war with China by 2025.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the GOP congressman explained that an invasion of Taiwan is a possibility if China fails to influence the upcoming elections in their favor in 2024.

McCaul said that “as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness” there are “high odds” of it occurring. He went on to blame the administration for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following the turbulent withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.