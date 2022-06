Actor Matthew McConaughey holds an image of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is pushing new gun regulations. In the White House briefing room, he said — “This time, it seems something is different.”

McConaughey has been pressing lawmakers to do something about rampant gun violence, saying they have a “responsibility to do so.”

McConaughey is a native of Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman recently shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school. He met briefly with President Biden before talking with reporters.