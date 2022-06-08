McConnell Bashes Dems For Blocking SCOTUS Security Bill Day Before Arrest

The Senate Minority leader says House Democrats need to stop their “blockade” of a Supreme Court security bill. Mitch McConnell made these comments Tuesday, a day before a man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with a gun and a knife.

On the Senate floor today, the Kentucky Republican said “this is exactly the kind of event that many worried” could happen. House Democrats reportedly wanted to expand the Supreme Court security measure to include security for other court employees.