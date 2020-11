Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, joined at center by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., center, smiles as Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks after the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, joined at center by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., center, smiles as Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks after the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing Democratic governors for their response to a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking on the Senate floor, he called out New York’s governor. Andrew Cuomo had said Pfizer’s update on a 90-percent effective vaccine wasn’t good because President Trump would get the credit.

McConnell also took aim at California’s governor for wanting to set up their own review board of a vaccine.