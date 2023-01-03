McConnell Celebrates Milestone As Senate Dems Retain Power

(AP) — Democrats will again claim the Senate majority on Tuesday, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history.

McConnell will surpass Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years when the Senate convenes and is sworn in for the new Congress. While the Kentucky Republican, who has led his party since 2007, has acknowledged he would prefer his own party to be taking charge, he’s celebrating his own personal milestone.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is cementing a legacy of his own after winning a second term as leader.