Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is out of the hospital. His office announced that the Kentucky Republican was discharged Monday after being treated for a concussion and a “minor rib fracture.”

McConnell was hospitalized last week after a trip and fall during a private dinner at a Washington, DC hotel. The next step will be a “period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.” McConnell turned 81 years old last month.