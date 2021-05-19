McConnell Says He’ll Oppose Jan. 6 Commission To Probe Riot

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to the media next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will oppose legislation to create 9/11-style commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That’s a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of the siege is crucial to prevent it from happening again.

The Republican leader’s opposition comes a day after he said he was “open” to the bill that the House is expected to pass Wednesday. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has also said he will not support the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer charged that Republicans are “caving” to former President Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters to head to Capitol Hill that day to overturning his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.