McConnell Seizes On Debt Standoff To Undermine Biden Agenda

In this Oct. 6, 2021, photo, the light in the cupola of the Capitol Dome is illuminated, indicating that work continues in Congress, in Washington. The dangerous standoff in Congress over raising the debt limit as well as its ultimate resolution both were engineered by Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader determined to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda even if it pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. McConnell is no longer the majority leader of the Senate, but he is exerting the power of the minority in new and uncharted ways. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)