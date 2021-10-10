NATIONAL

McConnell Seizes On Debt Standoff To Undermine Biden Agenda

In this Oct. 6, 2021, photo, the light in the cupola of the Capitol Dome is illuminated, indicating that work continues in Congress, in Washington. The dangerous standoff in Congress over raising the debt limit as well as its ultimate resolution both were engineered by Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader determined to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda even if it pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. McConnell is no longer the majority leader of the Senate, but he is exerting the power of the minority in new and uncharted ways. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — During the recent standoff over the nation’s debt limit, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell showed just how far he’ll go to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda. He engineered both the showdown and also its resolution this past week. But there’ll be another fight when funding to pay America’s bills runs out in December. To some Republicans, McConnell is a shrewd leader, using every tool at his disposal to leverage power and undermine Biden’s priorities. To others, including Donald Trump, he’s weak, having “caved” too soon. To Democrats, McConnell remains an infuriating rival who’s shown once again that he’s willing to break one institutional norm after another to pursue Republican power.

 

