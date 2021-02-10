McConnell Signals To GOP To Vote Their Conscience In Trump Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber during a break in the opening arguments of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is telling fellow Republicans to vote as they feel led in the Trump impeachment trial. Multiple reports say McConnell pointed out Republicans who voted yesterday that the trial was unconstitutional could still vote to convict Trump.

McConnell also apparently insinuated he hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote. On Tuesday, McConnell voted to declare the trial unconstitutional since Trump no longer holds office. At least 17 Republicans would have to vote with all Democrats for Trump to be convicted. Only six Republicans voted in favor of the trial yesterday.