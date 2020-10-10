McConnell Tries To Salvage Senate Majority With Court Vote

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent a year prepping his Republican colleagues for this moment confirming a Supreme Court justice. He told them it’s the “most important” vote they will take as senators. Now, three weeks before Election Day, he and the Senate majority need this moment more than ever. Republicans see Monday’s confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett as one last chance to salvage their Senate majority. It’s an opportunity to wrest attention away from the White House and its COVID-19 response and onto the GOP’s longtime goal of fashioning a conservative court. Democrats are within range of seizing Senate control Nov. 3.