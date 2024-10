FILE - The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald’s is out with better than expected third quarter earnings after an E.Coli outbreak affected a number of restaurants.

The company posted revenue of six-point-87 billion dollars ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street, up three percent year-over-year. Earnings grew one percent a share.

The effects of the outbreak, which sickened dozens of people and left one dead, won’t be reflected until the fourth quarter results.