McDonalds Trying To Restore Confidence Following E Coli Outbreak

McDonald’s is trying to restore confidence in any customers who may be turned away by the recent e-Coli outbreak.

The president of the fast food chain told NBC’s Today Show that they are confident people can go to McDonald’s and enjoy the classics. He says they took swift action to remove the Quarter Pounder from the menu. This is after Quarter Pounders were linked to an E. Coli outbreak in numerous states.

McDonald’s believes sliced onions may be the cause and McDonald’s has stopped using them. CDC officials expect the number of illnesses tied to the outbreak to rise in the coming days.