TEXAS

McKinney Man Whose Ex-GF’s Body Was Found In His Fridge Charged With Assaulting Another Woman

A McKinney man whose former girlfriend was found dead in his refrigerator faces a new charge of assaulting another woman.

Police found 35-year-old Heather Schwab’s body in November, inside a fridge at 42-year-old Chad Stevens’ home on Pearson Avenue.  Stevens was charged with tampering with evidence in Schwab’s death.

He’s now charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member for allegedly attacking his previous live-in girlfriend on New Year’s Day 2023. Schwab was reported missing to McKinney police last June.

