Meadows Says Trump Is In “Very Good Health,” Is Working

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claims President Trump is in “very good health” and is working, less than a week after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Meadows told reporters that Trump wanted to go to the Oval Office yesterday. Chief White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that Trump did return to the Oval Office yesterday and is “recovering quite rapidly.” He would not say whether Trump wore a facemask or not.

Meadows said the White House has implemented additional “safety protocols.” The President returned to the White House Monday evening after spending three days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.