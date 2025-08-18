A measles outbreak in Texas is over. That’s according to the Department of State Health Services. They say it has been more than 42 days since a new case was reported. It started in a West Texas community that has the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The latest statistics show that there were 762 cases since late January. More than two-thirds were in children. A total of 99-people were hospitalized and there were two deaths. A third death in neighboring New Mexico has also been linked to the outbreak.