A measles outbreak in Texas is slowing moving into more urban areas. There are now two confirmed cases in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex. The total in Texas is now up to 718, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s just a slight rise since Tuesday.

Cases at the epicenter have seemingly peaked. But experts warn that some families may be avoiding the doctor. A total of 93 patients have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.