There is a rise in both the number of measles cases in Texas and the number of patients who are hospitalized.

The latest numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services show that an outbreak in West Texas has passed the 500-mark. Of those who have tested positive, 56 are currently hospitalized.

The epicenter remains members of a Mennonite Church, who are unvaccinated. Cases stretch from Mexico up through Colorado, where a second child has tested positive.