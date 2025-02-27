Measles Patients Treated

Doctors in Texas who are treating a massive measles outbreak are trying to correct a statement made this week by President Trump’s Health Secretary, who suggested that patents are merely being “quarantined.”

Dr. Laura Johnson says there are about two-dozen measles patients at Covenant Health in Lubbock. And, she says, they’re all being treated with everything from emergency oxygen to medicine to bring down fevers. One school-aged child, who was not vaccinated, has died. It’s the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015.