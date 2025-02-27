TEXASTRENDING

Measles Patients Treated

jsalinasBy 64 views
0
Shutterstock

Doctors in Texas who are treating a massive measles outbreak are trying to correct a statement made this week by President Trump’s Health Secretary, who suggested that patents are merely being “quarantined.”

Dr. Laura Johnson says there are about two-dozen measles patients at Covenant Health in Lubbock. And, she says, they’re all being treated with everything from emergency oxygen to medicine to bring down fevers. One school-aged child, who was not vaccinated, has died. It’s the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015.

USAID Workers Clear Out Their Desks As Trump’s Push To Gut Agency Hits Final Steps

Previous article

Trans Healthcare Eyed

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS