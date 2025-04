There are so many measles cases in Texas that doctors are changing the recommendations for the vaccine. Dr. Katherine Wells says they want to protect younger kids.

The head of Lubbock Public Health says they’re now recommending that kids as young as six months old, who live near this current outbreak, get the MMR vaccine. There are more than 600 measles cases statewide.

The Department of Health and Human Services says they stretch from El Paso to the Oklahoma border.