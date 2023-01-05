Measure To Decriminalize Weed, Abortion Vies For Spot On SA Ballot

A proposed city charter amendment would allow San Antonio residents to vote on decriminalizing marijuana and abortion.

An organization called Act-4-SA is leading the move to put the issue onto the ballot, which requires at least 20-thousand signatures. The petition needs to be submitted by January 12th to give the city clerk time to verify the signatures and put the proposal on the May 6th ballot.

Organizers claim they had more than enough signatures by Tuesday of this week to meet the threshold.