Measure Withholding Funds To Mexico Passes Full House

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The full House has approved an appropriations bill that would withhold millions of dollars in foreign aid funding to Mexico until the country delivers the water it owes under a key water-sharing treaty with the U.S.

The House passed the bill Friday, a little more than two weeks after it won approval in the House Appropriations Committee. Language calling for the funds to be withheld was written into the bill by the Rio Grande Valley congressional delegation, along with District 23 Congressman Tony Gonzalez, and the state’s two senators.

The Senate must now pass the measure for it to take effect. It’s intended to pressure Mexico into paying its water deficit – now. Mexico is currently about four years behind in its treaty-required water deliveries.