Medal Of Honor Recipient’s Remains ID’d 73 Years After Korea

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor have been identified, 73 years after he went missing.

U.S. and South Korean officials said Wednesday that the remains of Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia have been identified. He was awarded the nation’s highest award for bravery for his actions during an intense attack by the North Korean army on Sept., 1, 1950.

U.S. officials said when awarding the medal that Story “fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades into the truck. Out of grenades, he crawled to his squad, gathered up additional grenades, and again attacked the vehicle.”

