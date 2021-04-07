Medic Who Shot 2 Was Assigned To Medical Research Center

This photo provided by the city of Frederick, Md. shows Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. Woldesenbet, a Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years. Authorities say Woldesenbet and the two men he shot on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick. (City of Frederick, Md via AP)

(AP) — A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years.

Authorities say 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet and the two men he shot on Tuesday were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick.

Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehans is a spokesman for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He said Wednesday that Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician in the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick. His service record shows that he also served at military facilities in Texas; North Carolina, Washington state and Virginia.