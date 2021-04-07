Medic Who Shot 2 Was Assigned To Medical Research Center

(AP) — A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base had been assigned to a medical research center in Maryland for nearly two years.
Authorities say 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet and the two men he shot on Tuesday were all assigned to Fort Detrick Army base in Frederick.
Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehans is a spokesman for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He said Wednesday that Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician in the Naval Medical Research Center’s Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick. His service record shows that he also served at military facilities in Texas; North Carolina, Washington state and Virginia.