TEXAS

Medical Doctor Is Temporarily Suspended

jsalinasBy 48 views
0

A Round Rock physician is in trouble with the Texas Medical Board. A disciplinary board panel met Monday and temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Willard James Davis The Second.

The disciplinary panel says it determined that there was enough evidence to show that the doctor at this time “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The panel says the temporary suspension is effective immediately.

Documents show that Davis was reportedly impaired while he was on call at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital. He is no longer on the staff at the hospital.

Pastor Is Found Guilty Of Felony Theft

Previous article

FEMA Relief Application Assistance Is Offered

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS